Documentary - In July 2011, six Los Angeles firefighters set out to bicycle 3,300 miles in 45 days across America to honor those lost ten years earlier, on September 11th 2001. Old friends and complete strangers join together, making a choice to sacrifice what they can, to put themselves through extreme physical exertion, and to make sure that they never forget what was lost. - Scott Hambly, Jorge Ostovsky, James Prabhu