In Buenos Aires every week a large number of poetry dates are held with varied proposals: readings, slams, cycles, etc. Independent publishers continue to bet on expanding their catalogs. The authors use social networks so that their verses are consumed and shared by people who otherwise would not have accessed them. In Digamos, the protagonists of the scene contribute their voices and reflections on the world, exalting beauty in simplicity and reconfiguring the poetic concept that today is in full swing and transformation.