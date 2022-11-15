Let's Stick Together

Not Available

An elderly bee, seeing an equally elderly Donald Duck in the park, looks back on their long partnership. The bee started helping Donald pick up trash, then using his sharp stinger to increase sales for balloon vendor Donald, then as a tattoo artist, and finally doing embroidery. After a particularly demanding tapestry, the bee asks for time off, and Donald shows him to a custom-built greenhouse. In there, along with lots of lovely flowers, and moreover, a lady bee. This obviously causes some problems in the relationship with Donald.