Not Available

Let's Surf Seriously

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Surfing used to mean something. Seems like all we see these days are fancy boys dancing on the water like damn ballerinas in fancy-ass boardshorts with $300 haircuts. What happened to cutbacks? Where is all the vertical re-entry three-to-the-beach aggression? Kids these days should be studying and taking notes from their elders. Instead, they're playing grab ass on whatever newfangled video-game techno diarrhea shit shows they've got playing on their flat-screen pocket televisions.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images