Let's Surf Seriously

Not Available

Surfing used to mean something. Seems like all we see these days are fancy boys dancing on the water like damn ballerinas in fancy-ass boardshorts with $300 haircuts. What happened to cutbacks? Where is all the vertical re-entry three-to-the-beach aggression? Kids these days should be studying and taking notes from their elders. Instead, they're playing grab ass on whatever newfangled video-game techno diarrhea shit shows they've got playing on their flat-screen pocket televisions.