Henri Langlois, founder and director of the Cinémathèque française, is interviewed in his museum at the Palais de Chaillot and talks about cinema. “Henri Langlois's anti-courses” are made up of a set of short films, or more exactly of chapters. Each chapter is devoted to a filmmaker or to a significant pivotal period of such or such a country and of such or such style, or to a group of men whose action was, at one time, decisive for the course of cinema.