TV CARNAGE is back and buffer than ever with its latest release, Let’s Work It Out. This Season Six (-pack) edition of TV CARNAGE will be a workout not just for your body but also for your mind and all of your senses. Whether you are of the girls or of the guys, this baby will tone, shape, and mutate everything from above your eyes to below your thighs. In fact, as we like to say around here: “Say goodbye to your body!” because a completely new unrecognizable you is just around the corner.