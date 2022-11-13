Letter for Raisa

Not Available

Raisa’s (Raisa Andriana) accidental meeting with her idol, Sora (Maruli Tampubolon), a talented pianist, grows to dating. But, the relationships is disturbed when he gets the scholarship to continue his musical studies at Juilliard School of Music, New York. They parts. Promises pronounced, that after finishing the study, Sora will make an album of music for Raisa. Two years later, with the same clothes when accompanying Sora to the airport, Raisa picks up her lover. The plane from New York lands according to schedule, but Sora is not in that flight. Jasmine, Sora's mother, said he lost during the hurricane Sandy swept New York.