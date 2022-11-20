Letter From A Guarani Woman In Search Of Her Land Without Evil

Not Available

The Land Without Evil is the mythology that guides the Guaraní communities. It narrates the search for a lost paradise. From the moment that Europeans crossed the Atlantic, it became the anima of a resistance discourse. How many different weapons does it take for a fight? The solo exhibition of Patrícia Ferreira Pará Yxapy, one of the most engaged women among Brazil’s Indigenous filmmakers combines new works and the archive behind her audiovisual journey over the past 15 years, always in close collaboration with the Mbyá-Guarani Cinema Collective. It presents Indigenous cinematic practice as a tool of resistance and healing showcasing intimate and painful thoughts on the feminine, on spirituality, colonization, and the relationship to land.