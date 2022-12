Not Available

Hooray for Hollywood. Brian comes home to his West Hollywood apartment and has a letter from Amy, his ex-girlfriend back in Virginia. She asks how his acting, writing, and producing are going, so he promptly sits down to write her. As he writes, a voice-over tells us what he's writing and we see the actual events that he's sugar-coating in his letter. Amy gets the fantasy of big-screen life in L.A., while we see the reality.