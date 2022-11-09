Not Available

What happens when a person must make a life-changing choice about the reality of who she loves? In 1977, Anita Bryant's anti-gay campaign, the 'Save Our Children' coalition was formed. The next year, while living in Florida, Ronni Sanlo came out as a lesbian and five months later she lost custody of her two young children. Narrated by Meredith Baxter (both on and off screen), LETTER TO ANITA offers insight into the life experiences of Ronnie Sanlo. From having her children taken away, to becoming an activist for the LGBT community, Ronni's journey finall leads her to resolve and peace in the simple act of writing a letter.