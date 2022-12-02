Letters for Annie: Memories from World War II

Not Available

In 2007, Annie Connerton called John Lombardo in a frantic state to come visit her immediately and to bring a box of war letters dating back to the 1940's that were in John's possession. Upon arriving Annie told John she started to have vivid flashbacks after watching the movie, "Letters from Iwo Jima," that was shown during a local hospice movie event at her facility. She told John she wanted to read the letters and share the Lombardo memories with him before these flashbacks go away. This was Annie's dying wish. The legacy of Vic Lombardo, Pat Lombardo, Tony Lombardo, and John Lombardo must be told. This is the untold story of the Lombardo Family Letters.