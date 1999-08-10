1999

Letters From a Killer

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 1999

Studio

J&M Entertainment

A man is falsely convicted of the murder of his wife. During his time in jail, he finds comfort from four women with whom he corresponds. After his second court appearance, he is finally freed from prison only to be framed for yet 2 more murders which he did not commit. With the help of his former prison guard, he once again sets out to clear his name

Cast

Gia CaridesLita
Roger E. MosleyHorton
Kim MyersGloria Stevens
Olivia BirkelundStephanie
Tina LiffordElizabeth
Elizabeth RuscioJudith Sutton

