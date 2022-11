Not Available

The filmmaker Théo Angelopoulos died on January 24th, 2012, knocked down by a motorbike on the set of his final film. He was surrounded by his team. In this unfinished film, he was telling the destinies of the victims of the Greek crisis. Ironically, the ambulance supposed to come to his rescue broke down because budgetary restrictions had made it impossible to maintain the vehicle. The crisis itself killed Théo.