From their start as jazz-funk fusionists to their 1980s peak as pop-R&B stars, Level 42 blended instrumental virtuosity with irresistible hooks. In December 2001, founding bassist Mark King and members of the original band rocked England's Reading Concert Hall, playing a program of 15 fan favorites from 1981 through 1995. Songs include "Hot Water," "Love Games," "Sooner or Later," "Play Me," "You Can't Blame Louis," "The Sun Goes Down" and more.