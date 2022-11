Not Available

This program presents two live performances by British band the Levellers. First is a complete show featuring 23 songs, including hits "One Way" and "15 Years." Next are highlights from an acoustic set at the Buxton Opera House, with special guests Maddy Prior, Nick Burbridge, Rev Hammer and Nick Harper. The Levellers infuse their music with punk and traditional English styles to create their own brand of anarcho-activist rock.