Levittown/How We Communicate

This video documents two early live telecommunication performances by media artist Tom Klinkowstein: On 27 April 1982, at cultural center 't Hoogt in Utrecht, Klinkowstein employed slow-scan TV technology to juxtapose pictures of a shopping mall in his Pennsylvanian hometown Levittown, a 1950s planned suburban city, with then present-day Netherlands. On 13 May 1982, Klinkowstein in Rochester, NY, and Ruud van Empel in Rotterdam produced a series of print facsimiles simultaneously in both countries using telecopiers and an international telephone connection.