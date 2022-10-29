Lewd & Lascivious

Not Available

The year is 1965, and even though the San Francisco civil rights movement is in full swing, just the perception of a person being gay or lesbian can bring on harsh abuse and violence from the police department. Surprisingly, an unlikely group of straight ministers see the injustices firsthand, and work, for the first time, with the queer community to do something about it. Yet, simply having a dance to raise funds for their cause is enough for the cops to show up in mass, invite the private party, and start making arrests. What happens next becomes a pivotal, yet little-known, moment in gay, lesbian and trans history, not to mention in San Francisco history, too!