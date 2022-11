Not Available

"Heeyeon and Kang Joon are drenched in the dream of a sweet honeymoon. Hee-yeon's intention of wanting to start the newlyweds in her own family for a while in her dreams is accepted as mustard eating. But you are too young than your mother-in-law thought?! Hee-ae, his mother-in-law, who is only 10 years old from his wife, Hee-yeon. And Daeho, a mysterious craftsman who is holding on tightly to joy like a slave. What's wrong with this family? "