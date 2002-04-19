Lewis and Clark: Great Journey West

2002

National Geographic’s New Large-Format Film With stunning aerial cinematography and meticulous recreations, Lewis & Clark dramatizes the legendary early 19th-century expedition that crossed the uncharted North American West. Relive one of the greatest tales of adventure and exploration in history, as National Geographic brings to life the epic journey of Lewis, Clark, their guide Sacagawea and the brave Corps of Discovery across the land that would become the United States. Now, two hundred years after the launch of this ambitious expedition, experience first-hand the danger and breathtaking beauty of the unknown West as it unfolded before the eyes of Lewis & Clark.