The famous musician, Allam, is the son of his friend Jalal, who loves to sing. Jalal recognizes the singer Siham and connects the love between them and agree to marry. Allam suffers from a knot that has been associated with him for years when he was betrayed by the woman he loved and who does not trust women. But he feels love about arrows and tries to win them. Opposes her marriage to Jalal and at the same time admits her love, Jalal asks Siham, to sacrifice her love for fear of Allam from another shock. However, Allam is aware of the error of what is presented to him, he grows arrows in years, as well as attached to the glory and love for her. Bless their marriage and prepare for the new operetta.