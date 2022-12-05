L'homme de Hambourg

Not Available

Based on the novel by Gilbert TANUGI. Veronique, a young blind woman, is the victim of a kidnapping. Alphonse Galley, her father, is a rich industrialist who has only one love in his life: his daughter... This is the Achilles heel of this lonely man. The kidnappers, led by the enigmatic "man from Hamburg", contact Alphonse Galley. Their demands vary from day to day. Ready to do anything to find his daughter, the industrialist warns the police in a moment of panic, a move he immediately regrets. Little by little, he is caught between the police and the kidnappers.