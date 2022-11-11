L'homme-fumée

Not Available

A strange ethnologist lands in Pernand-Vergelesses, a wine-producing village, to carry out a survey of its population. An easy-going and impertinent man, Tom Joad will then relentlessly criss-cross the village and meet all its inhabitants. Not only does he dwell upon questions of wine-making tradition as well as the ins and outs of village life, its fragile balance and what is in store for it, but also upon the imaginary, both personal and collective of the villagers. By doing so, the stranger who borrows his name from the Steinbeck character who won't accept fate will try to rebuild a now disappearing public space. The film tells the tale of his adventure.