L\'hôtel des Amours Passées

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ziegler Film München

Anne Berger, wife and mother of two children, is looking forward to the family vacation on Sylt. However, on the day of departure, she must learn that her husband Stefan has an affair with his assistant. So Anne sets off with her children alone. In order not to be found for Stefan, she lodges in a small guesthouse, which is run by the somewhat grumpy, but kind-hearted Lina Hansen. While Anne finds an admirer in Lina's son, the idiosyncratic Fischer Jan, Stefan also makes his way to the holiday island. He is remorseful and wants to win Anne back at any cost.

Cast

Images