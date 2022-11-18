Not Available

Life is a fine line - Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison have often had to experience this at first hand. But the two ski mountaineers are dreaming again of a mountain, the 8516-metre-high Lhotse, and the downhill run of their lives. Never before have they succeeded in descending the eight-thousand-metre peak on skis, although the 45 to 50 degree steep Lhotse Couloir is an absolute dream line. But at some flanks of Lhotse there is seldom snow and also the weather has to play along. So the two US-Americans don't have much time left. They put everything on one card and dare to fulfill their dream with high speed and minimal equipment.