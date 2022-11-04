LIAF Animated Shorts Special - November 2015

Not Available

A compilation of shorts from the London International Animation Festival. The LIAF proudly showcases the whole spectrum of creative animation, showing that animation is for everyone. Founded in 2003, LIAF aims to dispel the popular misconception that animation is just cartoons for kids by screening the broadest possible range of intelligent, entertaining and provocative current films on offer from all around the world as well as retrospectives and specialised sessions from countries and animators who don't normally elicit such attention.