It's the fifth and filthiest film yet from Liam Cole. In The Flesh is three solid hours in the company of 34 men devoting mind and body to the shared experience of shameless raw-fucking animal release. Liam records this ever-growing sexual underworld of those who fuck without fear or caution. His films are an affirmation to every man who lives this way, and a call to all those who don't: you may be missing out on the time of your life.