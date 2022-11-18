Lian cheng jue

Not Available

A treasure hunt sparks the continuing violence in this Hong Kong action film, yet the film does not focus only on the violent nature of some of the characters. An enamored Ting Tien (Pai Piao) spends a cold winter's night waiting to spot the love of his life, Ling Shuang-hua (Szu Shih), when she makes her usual morning excursion onto her balcony. The theme of his love for her is treated with sensitivity, though his love does not affect the fate in store for both himself and the woman he worships. ~ Eleanor Mannikka, Rovi