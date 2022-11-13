Not Available

Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Butterfly Lovers is a Yue Opera film adaptation of a popular Chinese folktale. Unhappy with her confinement in the inner chambers, Zhu Yingtai attends an all-male school in disguise. There she meets Liang Shanbo and the two spend three years as "sworn brothers" and soul mates. But what will happen to the star-crossed lovers when they must part ways? The film was so successful in mainland China, Hong Kong, and South East Asia that it inspired an opera musical genre cycle, including the Shaw Brother’s famous remake, "Love Eterne" (1963).

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images