Not Available

Singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas will play a very special, one-off solo show at the Roundhouse this summer, broadcasted live from the space, and will include new songs from her forthcoming self-titled album. This multi camera, one-off intimate performance will give fans an up-close experience from the comforts of their own space. As well as new material, Lianne will also perform firm favourites from her first two records, 2012’s Is Your Love Big Enough? and 2015’s Blood.