Liar Game: Reborn

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

To exact revenge, the Liar Game office is revived. The target is only one person - Shinichi Akiyama (Shota Matsuda). Because of new heroine Shinomiya (Mikako Tabe), Shinichi, who kept refusing to take part in the game, finds himself in the game. Along with Akiyama, there's 19 other players competing for the prize of 2 billion yen. Omega (Makiko Esumi), who revived the game, plays the game at the Liar Game office with Alice (Mana Ashida). Alice sets up the game, chooses the players and sets the traps.

Cast

Shota MatsudaShinichi Akiyama
Mikako TabeYu Shinomiya
Hirofumi AraiNobuteru Kiryu
Mana AshidaAlice
Eiko KoikeEmi
Mari HamadaMai Sakamaki

