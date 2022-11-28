Not Available

Based on the idea of “ what if Bonnie and Clyde had kids”, the story takes place in the wild midlands of Malaysia, on the aftermath of a robbery where an outlaw couple decide to abandon their kids, Maya and J in a safe house and make a run for it. Unfamiliar with their surrounding world and eager to be reunited with their parents, Maya and J decide to live their lives on their own terms. As the story progresses, the kids begin to replicate the actions and the wild demeanour of their parents in an attempt to get close to them.