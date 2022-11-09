Not Available

Lanter ("90210," Vampires Suck), Paxton (The Last House on the Left), Zinser ("90210"), and Coombs ("The Tudors") play a group of friends celebrating New Year's Eve in London, where a provocative game spins out of control and ends in murder, the true killer elusive amidst conflicting testimony and hidden motives. A night of shared secrets and newfound intimacies takes unexpected turns, resulting in an explosive outcome that will change their lives forever. "Liar's All" is a haunting, psychosexual thriller about desire... and how far some will go to win.