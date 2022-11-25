Not Available

Liar's Pendulum

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Liar's Pendulum is set in the fictitious city of Johanna in the near future. The main character, Alaric Almalquilar (a.k.a. Johnny Joe Blue), is a charismatic, street-smart ex-cop-turned-private Investigator/bounty hunter. Dauntless and of dubious nobility, he is on the run from pernicious forces bent on stopping him from getting his hands on top-secret, stolen research technology that everybody wants and only he knows where to acquire. Alaric's mission is to get the technology safely underground to a benevolent order of scientists before it falls into the wrong hands. However, as he gets closer to acquiring the top-secret technology and his pursuers close in, we learn that there is a lot more to Alaric's story than meets the eye...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images