Adnan Saladin (Rosyam Nor), Malaysia's King of Takraw is seeking for talented takraw players to win back the traditional takraw ball from Thailand. This unique and vicious world takraw championship demands not only takraw skills but also martial art skills. In the hunt for the right protegees, he is left without a choice but to accept helpless Hamidi (Johan Raja Lawak) and Ku Mok (Fadzly Kamarulzaman). He also encounters several tests including the limited training time and love dilemma with Ratna (Scha Al-Yahya).