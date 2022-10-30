Not Available

On May 4th, 1945, the 71st Division of the Third Army liberated Gunskirchen Lager, a carefully concealed German concentration camp north of Lambach, Austria. In recent years, many survivors of Gunskirchen have joined with the 71st Division for an annual reunion. As time passes, soldiers and survivors want their stories told. "Liberation Unit" details the horrors of that experience for everyone involved. The film's main message is to validate the occurrence of the Holocaust and remind people that the liberties we experience today came at a cost to millions.