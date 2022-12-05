Libertine X 6

Not Available

At the start of each new verse is added an overlay layer of the same offbeat images and sounds. It follows a result close to phasing, the technique developed by Steve Reich. Reich used tape recorders to repeat the same portion of sound with a time lag between the two parts, the classic cannon technique. In the canon, different voices interpret the same melodic line, but in a different way: this shift produces a superposition of melodies, that is to say, a counterpoint. Counterpoint is a discipline of musical writing whose object is the organized superposition of distinct melodic lines.