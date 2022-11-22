Not Available

"Liberty in Restraint" is a look at freedom of expression and the daring to follow one's visions, this documentary follows fetish photographer, Noel Graydon, in his quest for authenticity, showing his work in progress, a passion for his art and its themes, and the transgressive activities of the community he moves within. The film also investigates the nature of sexual transgression, the prejudices of society and how an artist can break boundaries. Further themes arise out of the nature of Noel's work in fetish photography, exploring what the BDSM community is all about, details of the fetish items such as leather, latex, rope, chains, etc and how this is becoming increasingly prevalent in the world of advertising, music and fashion.