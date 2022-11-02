Not Available

Liberty Kid is a 2007 low-budget American film that is directed by Ilya Chaiken. Two friends Derrick and Tico lost their jobs at a concession stand at the Statue of Liberty because of 9/11. In order to make money, they become drug dealers and participate in insurance scams. Derrick wants to go to college and has to support his two kids. When recruiters from the army come, Derrick decides to join the army because he is told that he'll get money for college and live rent free. When he tells his mom his decision, she says that she is afraid that he'll have to go to war. The recruiter tells him that his mom is only worried because it is her job as a mom.