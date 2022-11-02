Liberty's Kids - The Boston Tea Party

Not Available

It's the dead of night in Boston Harbor and our intrepid reporters, Sarah and James, spot colonists disguised as Mohawk Indians sneaking aboard British ships and dumping tons of tea overboard. This act of defiance against the British authority is a defining moment of the American Revolution. It's then on to Lexington and Concord, where citizens calling themselves "Minutemen" take up arms against the powerful, experienced British army of "redcoats." Outnumbered and outgunned, the Minutemen refuse to back down, and soon the evening's silence is shattered by the "shot heard around the world." On the village green in Lexington, the first shot of the Revolutionary War has just been fired!