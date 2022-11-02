Liberty's Kids - The First Fourth of July

Not Available

Ben Franklin's young reporters, Sarah and James learn that Thomas Jefferson has arrived in Philadelphia to put the final touches on the Declaration of Independence. On July 4th, 1776, they sneak into the Independence Hall and watch as the 2nd Continental Congress declares America's independence from England. They then head to New York, where George Washington and his troops are fighting one of the most difficult battles of the Revolutionary War. James falls into the enemy hands, where he meets a fellow prisoner, the great patriot Nathan Hale. When Hale is told he will be executed, he bravely declares, "I regret that I have but one life to lose for my country." The fight for liberty has begun, and there is no turning back!