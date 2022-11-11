Liberty's Kids - Give Me Liberty

Not Available

It's a harrowing trip through the colonies of the Commonwealth of Virginia for Sarah and James. Arriving in Virginia, their spirits are lifted when they witness Patrick Henry's famous declaration, "Give me liberty or give me death." Their incredible adventure continues as Sarah reluctantly sets sail to her native England, only to be rescued at sea by the great naval commander, John Paul Jones. When Jones' ship takes on water in a battle against the powerful British Navy, the British Captain demands their surrender. Sarah watches with admiration as the courageous Jones responds with his famous words, "I have not yet begun to fight."