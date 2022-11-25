Not Available

This turgid potboiler was made with my class at the San Francisco Art Institute. It steam-rolls a series of overheated episodes to a colorful climax of redemption and moral rectitude. The rest of it wallows in a swamp of spiritual rot and loose codes of clothing and domestic decency. The cast is fresh-faced and eager to be involved in this low budget drama of even lower community standards and production values. The plot involves the corruption of a Christian community by the vapors that emanate from those baptized in Libido Lagoon: a drainage pond for everything vile and vitalizing (below the belt). Join the festivities if you dare, but don't say we didn't seduce you, since the flesh is weak and needs a dip into depravity now and then. Why not try the dark waters of Libido Lagoon for that secret jolt of rejuvenation and revulsion?