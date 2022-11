Not Available

Virtu and Ramon have tried to get children for a long time without success and Virtu begins to get tired of all the gynecological tests she is forced to go through. Finally, when it turns out that Ramon is sterile, Virtu suggests that they adopt, but Ramon wants a son of his own flesh and blood. As if the situation was not strained enough, Ramon's father appears after several years in prison and once again wants to become part of Ramon's life.