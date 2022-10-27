License to Kill

A grieving family whose daughter was killed in a car crash with a drunken driver is outraged and frustrated as they encounter the inevitable bureaucratic delays in bringing the case to trial. Once in the courtroom, they are horror-stricken as the young, hard-pressed district attorney seems unable to overcome the technicalities and maneuverings that the driver's attorney uses to keep his client out of jail and still on the streets as a legal driver. When the judge is forced to rule time and again in favor of the defense, it appears that the driver might escape punishment altogether.
|Don Murray
|Tom Fiske
|Denzel Washington
|Martin Sawyer
|Penny Fuller
|Judith Peterson
|Millie Perkins
|Mary Fiske
|Ari Meyers
|Amy Peterson
|James Farentino
|John Peterson
View Full Cast >