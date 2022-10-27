1984

License to Kill

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 9th, 1984

Studio

Marian Rees Associates

A grieving family whose daughter was killed in a car crash with a drunken driver is outraged and frustrated as they encounter the inevitable bureaucratic delays in bringing the case to trial. Once in the courtroom, they are horror-stricken as the young, hard-pressed district attorney seems unable to overcome the technicalities and maneuverings that the driver's attorney uses to keep his client out of jail and still on the streets as a legal driver. When the judge is forced to rule time and again in favor of the defense, it appears that the driver might escape punishment altogether.

Cast

Don MurrayTom Fiske
Denzel WashingtonMartin Sawyer
Penny FullerJudith Peterson
Millie PerkinsMary Fiske
Ari MeyersAmy Peterson
James FarentinoJohn Peterson

View Full Cast >

Images