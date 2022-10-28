License to krill

Not Available

In February 2013 a film crew led by documentary filmmaker David Sington will leave Montevideo in Uruguay for a voyage across the South Atlantic into the stormiest waters on Earth. Their destination will be a rendezvous with the Saga Sea, a high-technology trawler operating in the Antarctic Ocean. It will be a voyage to the latest and possibly last frontier between industrial civilization and the natural world, in search of a mysterious sea creature which for decades has held the promise of transforming human nutrition: krill. Could the exploitation of krill improve diet across the globe, or will it simply lead to the collapse of one of the most important ecosystems on the planet?