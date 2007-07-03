License to Wed

Newly engaged, Ben and Sadie can't wait to start their life together and live happily ever after. However Sadie's family church's Reverend Frank won't bless their union until they pass his patented, "foolproof" marriage prep course consisting of outrageous classes, outlandish homework assignments and some outright invasion of privacy.
|Mandy Moore
|Sadie Jones
|John Krasinski
|Ben Murphy
|Eric Christian Olsen
|Carlisle
|Christine Taylor
|Lindsey Jones
|Josh Flitter
|Choir Boy
|DeRay Davis
|Joel
