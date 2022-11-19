Lick Library: Learn Shred Guitar in 6 Weeks

Not Available

Welcome to the Shred Guitar in 6 Weeks guitar course. This course is designed to focus your practice towards realistic goals achievable in six weeks. Each week provides you with techniques, concepts and licks to help you play and understand metal soloing at a manageable pace. Three licks in the style of a featured artist are taught each week to help you towards playing in real musical situations and develop an ear for the differences between players. If you have been frustrated or intimidated by other educational material this course is for you. You will see the improvement as you work through each week.