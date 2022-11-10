Lick My Icecream, Bitch

Not Available

Who would have thought that something so cold could be so hot? It´s summer and in five new, exclusive and memorable scenes Private´s hottest stars all scream for ice cream! Stunners Amarna Miller, Lolita Taylor, Tiffany Doll, Alicia Poz and Carol Vega all demonstrate some very remarkable uses of frozen desserts Private-style. Shot on and around the Costa Brava from the beach to countryside villas these girls get sticky and creamy before creaming on some very thick sticks. It´s going to take some serious licking and sucking to clean up this mess.