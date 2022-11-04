Lick Observatory, Mt. Hamilton, Cal.

Not Available

From F.Z. Maguire catalogue: The background of this picture is the Lick Observatory, Mount Hamilton, Cal. This observatory, the gift of James Lick, of Pennsylvania, was constructed at a cost of $700,000, being equipped with one of the most powerful telescopes that has ever been produced, and is famous the world over. The view of the Observatory is very complete, showing the style of architecture, including the glass covered dome in which are placed the various astronomical instruments. Every Saturday night throughout the year is set apart for visitors to inspect the Observatory and look through the great glass. This view shows a coach load driving up and alighting.