Lida Goulesco & Schnuckenack Reinhardt Quintett

Lida Goulesco and Schnuckenack Reinhardt Quintett recorded live 13/14 May 1970 at Heidelberg and Ludwigsburg, West Germany. They released several albums and toured parts of Europe 1969-1972. Included songs are "Szép A Rozsám", "Tu Djaial", "Valse Á Schnuckenack", "Sjerze Djewuschki", "Nuages", "Schuker Djuwel", "Valse Á Django", "GariGari" and a couple of songs in English and French. Lida Goulesco was born i Petrograd 1917. her family fled to Paris where she became a café-singer at 17. She died in Paris 1977.